MALLARDI--Claire. A consummate artist of the dance, she made her greatest mark as a legendary, luminous teacher. After training with the founding figures of modern dance, including Graham, Limon, Ailey, Cunningham, and Hanya Holm, she performed in the companies of Jack Moore, Erika Thimey, and Donald McKayle. Cherished performances included Kiss Me Kate's first national tour, works by Remy Charlip, and even, as she said, "a traveling circus." She founded the Radcliffe Dance Program and directed it for four decades, also teaching at Bennington College, New England Conservatory of Music, and numerous other schools in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. Mallardi expanded the lives of countless students who mourn her loss and celebrate her life. Born in the Bronx on December 9, 1928, to Virgilio and Serafina Mallardi, she died in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 2, 2020. Contributions may be made to the Jane Goodall Institute and Boston Arts Academy. Claire's family of artists thanks Tania Maxwell, Liz Lurie, and Linda Berkel for shepherding her to a peaceful end.





