McINTEE--Claire Ann. Claire Ann McIntee, a leader in the New York City public school system, died peacefully on July 4th after a valiant struggle with cancer, a few months shy of her 80th birthday. Claire was a dedicated champion of quality public education for her entire career which began in 1961 as a teacher at PS112 in the Bronx where she taught for nineteen years before being recruited to work for the Office of the Chief Executive for Monitoring and School Improvement in 1980. As part of the School Improvement Project, Claire was responsible for the educational improvement of twelve high- needs schools throughout New York City. Claire then became a school Principal at PS94 in Queens where she markedly improved both reading and math standards at the school before rising to the rank of Superintendent of School District 26 overseeing twenty-five schools. Recognized by her peers as a leader among them, she was chosen to represent them as Senior Superintendent for the Queens Superintendents working with the Chancellor of Education. In 2005, Claire joined the New York City Leadership Academy where she worked as a Vice President until the time of her death. While at the Academy, Claire served in several capacities focused on leadership development, school principal training and mentoring, program design supporting new and existing school principals, and serving as liaison with The Department of Education. Claire graduated from Ursuline High School and the College of New Rochelle and remained an active alumna of both schools through Board service and project participation. Claire obtained several graduate degrees including a Masters in Education from Fordham University, Advanced Montessori International Program Completion studying under Maria Montessori in Italy, and a degree in Administration and Supervision from Lehman College. Claire was a member of a large and loving family that surrounded her in life and at the time of her death. She was a treasured spouse to her husband Eric Albert, a beloved sister to Virginia Irwin and Joan McIntee, a devoted aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and 22 grand-nieces and nephews, a valued friend and colleague to many, and a doting master to her dog Annie. A memorial celebrating Claire's life will be held in September.



