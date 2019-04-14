Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAIRE MILLER. View Sign

MILLER--Claire G., April 29, 1917 - March 16, 2019. A remarkable and passionate person, Claire was the beloved wife of her husband of 63 years, the late Seymour W. Miller. She is survived by her son TJ and his wife Brenna; and her son John, his wife Shoshanah, and his children with Michele Mosko - Joelle, Tobias, and Ian - as well as her great-granddaughter Kennedy Claire. Born in Washington Heights, Claire graduated from Hunter College, where she was editor of the Hunter College newspaper. She received an MA from Columbia University and an Honorary Doctorate from Hebrew Union College. Claire was an editor of Parents Magazine and author of "What Boys Want to Know About Girls" (Grossset, 1962), a book that remains relevant today. A talented entrepreneur, Claire co-founded a multimedia company that produced educational materials based upon Newberry Award-winning books, and which was sold to Random House in 1975. Highly philanthropic, she was a generous supporter of numerous educational and Jewish institutions. Claire was instrumental in the process of creating Hunter College's Public Policy Institute at Roosevelt House and is a member of the Hunter College Hall of Fame. Donations in memory of Claire Miller may be made to: Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, Room 1314 E, New York, NY 10065.



