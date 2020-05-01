CLAIRE MINSKY
MINSKY--Claire. Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, friend, school secretary, dancer, theater and museum-goer, duplicate bridge player and world traveler. Claire had irrepressible energy, an infectious smile and a zest for life. She died peacefully while sleeping, leaving sons, Joel, Martin and Robert, her sister Roz and their families with a legacy of trust in love and joy in life. This love and joy sustain us now, in our grief, and offer us the prospect of hope and happiness for the future.


Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
