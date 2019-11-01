ROSENGARTEN--Claire, was a classically trained vocalist (mezzo-soprano), piano teacher and music educator. In the mid-1970s she created New Music for Young Ensembles, which became her lifelong passion and true musical legacy. Its purpose was to create a library of accessible, intermediate level chamber music. This was accomplished by an annual (later biennial) composers' competition. The winning works were then given a world premiere performance at one of New York's performing arts venues, most often Carnegie Recital Hall. A permanent archive of NMYE's 30-year history is hosted by Lincoln Center's Performing Arts Library. In addition to NMYE, Claire also served as artist's representative for musicians making their New York debut. Claire is survived by her husband Elliot, her daughter and son- in-law Nan and Soren Jensen and her grandchildren Jacob, Daniel, Hannah and Jonathan Jensen. The funeral will be held at "The Riverside," 76th St. at Amsterdam Avenue on Sunday, November 3rd at 11:30am. Shiva will be on Monday, November 4th 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Arthouse Hotel, 77th and Broadway. Queries or messages through Riverside Memorial Chapel please.



