SHULMAN--Claire. NewYork-Presbyterian mourns the passing of our beloved and esteemed colleague and friend, the Honorable Claire Shulman. A nurse who went on to become the first woman to serve as Queens borough president, Claire was a trailblazer and force of nature who was dedicated to improving the lives of Queens residents. Claire was a longtime member of the Board of what is now NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, formerly New York Hospital Queens. She first joined the Board in 2002 and was twice honored as the hospital's distinguished trustee by the United Hospital Fund. She was instrumental in bringing the cardiac surgery program to the hospital in 1996, the first such program in Queens. Claire was a remarkable, forward-thinking, and outspoken person whose sharp intellect and compassion will be missed by all who knew her. She paved the way for women leaders not only in Queens, but in the nation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Melvin Shulman, and her son, Kim Shulman. Our deepest condolences to her sister, Ruth; children, Dr. Ellen Shulman Baker and Dr. Lawrence Shulman; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Laura L. Forese, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Jaclyn Mucaria, President, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Arthur Dawson, Ph.D., Chair, Board of Directors, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens





