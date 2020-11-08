STANGER--Claire Yvette, was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 25, 1927 to Lana and Abraham Stanger. She was the third of four siblings; Rose, Mike and Philip. As a child, her family moved to Kew Gardens, Queens, where she attended Kew Forest High School and excelled as a student. She received her Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Michigan in 1948 and was extremely proud of her desire to go away to school, the education she was given and her life as a student in Ann Arbor. Claire was married to Abraham Stanger on September 18, 1948, and they had three children; Richard, Jordan and Hope. Abe was a corporate and tax attorney in Manhattan and adjunct professor at New York University School of Law. Claire and Abe shared immense respect for each other's intellect and values, and as they raised their three children, they shared a love of travel, culture and the arts and fine dining. They fell in love with Nantucket and spent many years with their family enjoying life on the island. Family and long-lasting friendships were cornerstones of their marriage. Claire was smitten by the field of art history while auditing a class in her 30's and decided to attend New York University's Institute of Fine Arts to pursue a degree. Her eye for and insights into art were extraordinary. She believed that when traveling, it was not necessary to see every piece of art in a particular place; she would always look to "find that one magnificent" work of art and go see it. Claire was passionate about people and friendships in a similar way to art, and her intuition into both was remarkable. She cared tremendously about others and helping them find their direction in life and struck up many relationships with people who would change the course of their lives from her wise counsel. In her late 40's, Claire went into the field of legal placement and made a big impact both on the lawyers she placed and the friendships she forged. Claire's love of life and people were contagious and impacted her family. She believed that things should never stay stagnant and appreciated youth, energy and innovation in all fields. She was a historian through and through and a champion of women. She was a member of The Lotos Club in New York. Claire was immensely proud of her family; her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her son Richard (Jane), daughter Hope (Brian) and shortly predeceased by her son Jordan (Rebecca); She is also survived by her grandchildren; Nina Schroth (Nicholas), Brad (Roselyn), Nate (Stephen Capadona) and Molly and great- grandchildren; Maya and Danny.





