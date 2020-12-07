TANKEL--Claire D. This announcement is for the many people whose lives Claire Tankel touched and for those who may, yet, find inspiration in her legacy. As architect and driver of New York City's Arts Apprentice-ship Program from 1974-1991, Claire Tankel provided experience and opportunities for the many emerging artists and aspiring students of the arts converging on our great metropolis at a time of unparalleled exploration, experimentation and commitment to public art. Administered through the city's Department of Cultural Affairs, the program offered apprenticeships with the cutting- edge artists of the day: painters, sculptors, filmmakers, photographers, writers, musicians and composers, theater and performing artists and arts organizations. An indelible and enduring tribute and legacy survive in the work of the many artists whom she championed. The Metropolitan Transit Authority's guide "Art En Route" reads like a who's who of Arts Apprenticeship alumni! http://web.mta.info/mta/
aft/about/N11802_AFT enroutemechx.pdf Tankel's passion and dedication to helping people realize and surpass their dreams mirrored that of her own journey to give her own life meaning and purpose through public service and advocacy of the arts. Born May 30, 1926, in Mount Vernon, New York, in 1946 she married architect and urban planner Stanley Tankel, who championed the preservation of historic landmarks in New York City, most notable among them, the Jefferson Market Library. After several years of living in Europe, where Stanley had a Fulbright Scholarship, they moved to Greenwich Village, where they joined a flourishing community of activists, artists and intellectuals. The Village was a good fit for Claire with her creative energy and free-spirited enthusiasm. Already an accomplished pianist, she studied piano with renowned pianist and composer Joan Tower and painted with Ruth Gikow and Tony Prestopino at the New School. Tankel found her raison d'etre when, in 1967, she was offered an opportunity to work at the NYC Parks Department and, from there, went on to develop the Arts Apprenticeship program, satisfying a need to support creative expression and artistic endeavor, as well promote public access to art. She passed away on December 1, 2020 and was, til the end, by all accounts, singing with feisty and indomitable enthusiasm and determination, as was her nature. She is survived by son, Joshua Tankel, daughter Joanna Tankel, grandson Simon McAleney and niece Rachel Berchten and by many of the artists on whom she had such a profound impact.