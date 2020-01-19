CHEMTOB--Claude M., Ph.D. 69, of Honolulu, died December 19, 2019. He was born in Alexandria, Egypt to parents Elie and Toni Chemtob. The family immigrated to France in 1961 and later to the U.S. in 1964. Claude Chemtob earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Michigan and held multiple academic appointments over his distinguished career, including Professor of Psychiatry and Child Psychiatry at New York University School of Medicine. Published widely on culture and trauma, Dr. Chemtob was a pioneer in understanding the impact of trauma on adults and children exposed to disaster and terrorism. He conducted groundbreaking studies of preschool children and their mothers following 9/11 and developed school-based interventions and treatments for children and adults with PTSD. He also served as an expert witness following industrial and mining accidents and in forensic cases. Though the focus of his professional work was somber, Claude Chemtob was exuberant as a host and connoisseur of fine art, cuisine, and jazz. He was predeceased by his wife Linda Shapiro and is survived by his brother Alan Chemtob (of Carlsbad, CA) and nieces Chloe and Lauren Chemtob. With his strong intelligence, discerning taste, and joie de vivre, Claude also leaves behind a large community of devoted friends and colleagues from New York to Honolulu and around the world.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020