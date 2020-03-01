Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDETTE PICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PICK--Claudette Nevins. Actor, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Died in hospice, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Los Angeles. Claudette was born in Pennsylvania in 1937, was raised in Brooklyn, and remained a quintessential New Yorker all her life. She attended The High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and New York University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She never stopped learning and thinking. She was a voracious reader, loved attending the theater, movies, art exhibits and generally taking in all life had to offer. Her great loves were her family - her children Jessica and Sabrina, their husbands James and Adam. her grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Dabney, Miles, Isaiah and Ada Griffin, her sister, Dr. Harriette Kaley, and nephew, David Kaley, both of New York. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin and her parents, Anna Lander Weintraub and Joseph Weintraub. Claudette's acting career spanned six decades and included roles on Broadway, regional theater, national companies, numerous television shows, voiceovers and commercials. Her website



PICK--Claudette Nevins. Actor, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Died in hospice, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Los Angeles. Claudette was born in Pennsylvania in 1937, was raised in Brooklyn, and remained a quintessential New Yorker all her life. She attended The High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and New York University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She never stopped learning and thinking. She was a voracious reader, loved attending the theater, movies, art exhibits and generally taking in all life had to offer. Her great loves were her family - her children Jessica and Sabrina, their husbands James and Adam. her grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Dabney, Miles, Isaiah and Ada Griffin, her sister, Dr. Harriette Kaley, and nephew, David Kaley, both of New York. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin and her parents, Anna Lander Weintraub and Joseph Weintraub. Claudette's acting career spanned six decades and included roles on Broadway, regional theater, national companies, numerous television shows, voiceovers and commercials. Her website www.claudettenevins.com displays an actress whose beauty went hand in hand with a major intelligence, impressive range and immense talent. Competent in everything she touched, Claudette was funny, strong-willed, awesomely disciplined, relentless in her pursuit of excellence. A staunch feminist, she also actively supported several philanthropies and kept herself and those around her on their toes about their civic and personal responsibilities to the world. Starting from very humble origins, Claudette grew herself into an elegant, articulate, gorgeous woman who was universally admired. She was dazzling. She will be endlessly missed. Shiva in New York To Be Announced. For more information, please contact: [email protected] Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close