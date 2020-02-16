SCOVILLE--Claudine Gignoux. (March 17, 1951 - December 26, 2019). Claudine Gignoux Scoville, 68, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, left us on December 26, 2019 while camping on Assateague Island, MD with her treasured partner, Stephen Loring. Claudine, raised in Stockbridge, MA and NYC, was the daughter of Jacques and Virginia Gignoux (both deceased). She attended Boston University, and after moving out west with her then-husband, Nick Scoville, completed her undergraduate studies at California State University, Los Angeles. Claudine later pursued a graduate degree in Anthropology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In 1982, Claudine started her museum career at the Southwest Museum, Los Angeles. She then served as a Registrar with the Arizona State Museum, Tucson, and at the Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona. In 2002, Claudine become the Head Registrar for the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem, MA. Her role mounting the PEM-led premier exhibit, The Emperor's Private Paradise: Treasures from the Forbidden City, was one of her crowning achievements. The exhibit opened at PEM in 2010 before moving to the Metropolitan Museum (New York City) and the Milwaukee Museum. Claudine retired reluctantly in 2015, after receiving a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. Claudine was admired for her boundless energy, whimsical spirit, and thoughtful heart. She is survived by her partner, Stephen Loring; her siblings, Samuel F. Gignoux, Elvia Gignoux, Craig P. Loomis, Thayer L. Gignoux, Thomas J. Gignoux, and Reginald Gignoux; aunts, uncles, and many cousins in America and France, as well as her beloved nieces, nephews, and innumerable friends. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Phippsburg Land Trust phippsburglandtrust.org, doctorswithoutborders.org, or Borderlands Restoration Network borderlandsrestoration.org. A memorial service will be held later this year.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020