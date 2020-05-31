CRYSTAL--Clement S., Jr. July 6, 1928 - May 26, 2020 Born in NYC, Clem was the consummate professional. Shortly after graduating Lafayette College he married Joan Adelstein, moved to Philadelphia and began their wonderful life together. His career in the men's formal wear industry is storied. After years with After Six, he and Joan founded Crystal Formal Wear, which after eight years merged into Lord West where he became President of their accessory division Tuxacco. Clem was one of the most well-respected and liked executives in the industry. He was a caring, generous, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend; and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Joan, daughter Cathy (Haim Borer) and their two sons Jason and Kai, son Clement III (Ligia), sister Peggy Michelman of Armonk, NY, her vast family, and sister-in-law Terry Mehegan. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.