1/
CLEMENTE DALESSIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLEMENTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'ALESSIO--Clemente, beloved husband, and father died peacefully in his home on October 20. Founder and President of D'Alessio Media, Inc., Mr. D'Alessio began his career at the Metropolitan Opera, where he was television Producer of fifty full- length operas for the PBS series, Live from the Met. A five-time Emmy Award Winner, Mr. D'Alessio dedicated his work creating performing arts programs for broadcast for over thirty-five years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eileen. His son Daniel and his daughter Francesca. We will gather for a visitation and wake service on Sunday October 25, from 2-6pm at the Riverside 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to coarc.org. Complete bio is on the Riverside Memorial Chapel website riversidememorialchapel.co m. A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Wake
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Riverside 76th Street
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved