CLEMENTE DALESSIO

D'ALESSIO--Clemente, beloved husband, and father died peacefully in his home on October 20. Founder and President of D'Alessio Media, Inc., Mr. D'Alessio began his career at the Metropolitan Opera, where he was television Producer of fifty full- length operas for the PBS series, Live from the Met. A five-time Emmy Award Winner, Mr. D'Alessio dedicated his work creating performing arts programs for broadcast for over thirty-five years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eileen. His son Daniel and his daughter Francesca. We will gather for a visitation and wake service on Sunday October 25, from 2-6pm at the Riverside 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to coarc.org
. Complete bio is on the Riverside Memorial Chapel website riversidememorialchapel.co m. A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at a later date.