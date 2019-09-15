GOLDMAN--Clifford A. Family and friends remember the passing of Clifford A. Goldman one year ago, age 75, at home and surrounded by family after a year-long valiant battle against leukemia. At the start of his State career, Cliff was mentored by Commissioner Paul Ylvisaker who tapped him to oversee the historic rescue of the environmentally damaged New Jersey Meadowlands for public and commercial purpose. The youngest in State history, he served with distinction as New Jersey State Treasurer under Governor Brendan Byrne; then as financial advisor to many State agencies and major municipalities, as transition advisor to three incoming Governors, and as a sharp critic of policies that undermined the State's fiscal health. Cliff was a champion of sound financial practice and innovative ways to reduce public borrowing costs earning him high regard across the political spectrum. In recent years, he led efforts to combat homelessness in Mercer County. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Cliff's clear voice, compassion and good company are sorely missed. Cliff is survived by his wife of 53 years Irene (Etkin), sons Daniel and Paul, granddaughter Sarah, brother Richard, family and many friends who treasure memories of his wit, courage and great love.



