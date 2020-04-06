LARSON--Clive (Sven). Passed away peacefully on April 2. He was 88. Clive grew up in Manhattan and was a graduate of NYU. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as an English teacher before beginning a distinguished career as a New York State Parole officer. He enjoyed drawing (cartooning), a good book, a good scotch, the New York Mets and the New York Times. Sven is survived by his wife Irene, his daughter Lisa and her husband Ron, his son Eric and his wife Cassie, and beloved grandchildren Josie and Tyler. Skol to Sven! A great husband, father, grandfather, cherished memories will live in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020