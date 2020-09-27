TURNER--Clyde Winston, M.D., 84, of Brooklyn, NY and Lenox, MA, devoted husband and beloved father and "Gramps," died on September 22, 2020. Dr. Turner was born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, NY, and was the son of Raymond Woodruff Turner and Margaret OwensTurner. Dr. Turner practiced internal medicine in Brooklyn, NY for 40 years and was on faculty at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons for 10 years. He was a graduate of Midwood High School, Wayne State University where he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Albany Medical College. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and a physician on Mather Air Force Base CA from 1965 to 1967. He was affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Bayridge Medical Group, was a member of the Kings County Medical Society, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and Big Apple Greeters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Irene Panagoulias Turner, sons William and Matthew Turner, daughters-in-law, Ainka Shackleford Turner and Emily Grant Turner, and grandchildren, Margaret, Michael, Katherine, Alexandra, Christina, and ElizabethTurner. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Clyde Turner, MD '61 Endowed Scholarship Fund at Albany Medical College.





