ROBERTS--Cokie. The trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the loss of Cokie Roberts, a good friend to this institution for many years. A revered journalist and insightful historian, Cokie's regular participation in our "Women and the White House Series" was a perennial highlight of our public programs season. We were also honored to count Cokie as a member of the Honorary Committee of New-York Historical's Center for Women's History. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Pam Schafler, Chair; Louise Mirrer, President & CEO; Valerie Paley, Senior Vice President, Chief Historian, and Director of the Center for Women's History; Dale Gregory, Vice President, Public Programs
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 19, 2019