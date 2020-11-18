BURKE--Coleman P. The Trustees and staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply saddened by the passing of Coleman P. Burke, husband of our esteemed Trustee Susan Burke and a member of the Plant Research and Conservation Advisory Council. Together with Susan, Coley has been a treasured friend of NYBG for more than 30 years, and many important projects were made possible through their support, including the Susan P. and Coley Burke Amphitheater in the Edible Academy and the addition of a replica of the landmark Terminal Warehouse to the Holiday Train Show. His generosity has touched the lives of many at the Botanical Garden, in New York, and across the country. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Susan and their family. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman J.V. Cossaboom, Interim CEO and President





