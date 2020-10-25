PHINIZY--Coles H., Jr. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Coles Harison Phinizy, Jr., who passed on October 13, 2020, after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer. Coles was born in Edgewood Arsenal, MD, May 24, 1945, to Helen and Coles Phinizy (both predeceased). In 1963, Coles graduated from The Hill School, a National Merit Scholarship winner; then Yale University in 1967; and Columbia Law School in 1971. During law school, he served in the U.S. National Guard. Later, he practiced law for over 40 years as an attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. By his classmates and colleagues, he is well-remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. For 44 years, he was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Carol Nehring, and a co-conspirator with her in solving The New York Times crossword puzzle each day. For 75 years, he was the gently teasing and adoring older brother to his sister, Catherine Phinizy, and for 30 years, the wise-cracking political lampooner to her husband, John Parys. A political junkie, nature enthusiast, and baseball fan, he was a loving and supportive father to his son Pelton, his daughter-in-law Dorit, and his son Alex, as well as an incredibly proud "Pop-Pop" to his two grandsons, Dale and Felix. During his long bout with cancer, he was ever grateful to family and friends for the comfort and support they provided. Memorial services will be held with family only, but calls and correspondence are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Fresh Air Fund, New York, NY or The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, Augusta, GA.





