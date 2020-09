Or Copy this URL to Share

BASTA--Colette Branda, RN, Columbia School of Nursing. Born Brooklyn September 1, 1932. Adored by family and all who met her. Fearless, funny, smart, wise and magical, "Give me a smile then I'm wrapped up in your magic ... do I really see heaven in your eyes?" She truly lived the adage, "Don't Postpone Joy." My beautiful Colette, my love, my wife, my life. I will love you forever. Lou





