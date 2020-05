Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDBERG--Colette. April 27, 2020, of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Goldberg; loving mother of Olivia (Steve) Giegerich and Daniel (Donna) Goldberg. Dear grandmother of Jacob and Madeleine Goldberg. Funeral services private. Memorial contributions to Hebrew Immigration Aid Society (HIAS) or Yad Vashem.





