NGAI--Colleen, age 55 years, passed away November 15 after suffering a stroke two weeks earlier. Colleen was an invaluable member of Henry Ginsberg's research team in the Department of Medicine at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center for over 30 years, joining the group directly after graduating from St. John's University. She was a conscientious, hardworking, and an immensely loyal colleague and friend to all. Her warm and welcoming personality made her popular and loved throughout the medical school. Words cannot describe how much we will miss her. Our condolences to her brother, Brian, and her sisters, Nora, Joan, Grace, Marie, and Penny. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, and her partner, Gene. Visitation will be on December 5, from 3-7pm and the funeral will be on December 6, 9-10am, both at Chun Fook Funeral Services, Flushing, NY. We will never forget her.



