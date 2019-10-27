ABBE--Colman, loving son of the deceased Leo and Beatrice, brother of Cyrus, husband to Nancy, father of Elizabeth, Leo, and Richard, grandfather to Frank, Douglas, Celia, Samantha, Talia, Bennett, Rachel, Sarah, and Amanda, passed peacefully at the age of 87 in his home on Friday, October 25th. He was a highly accomplished CPA, Investment Banker, and Valuation Expert Witness, but prided himself most on his love for his family and his generosity to those most in need. He will be remembered and missed by family, friends, and all whom his generosity touched.`
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019