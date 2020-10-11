COLONY SANTANGELO

SANTANGELO--Colony. Full of love and spark and spirit, Colony died Saturday, October 3 at her home in New York City at the age of 73. Colony was the eldest daughter of comedian Bob Elliott (Bob and Ray) and Lee Pepper Elliott. Artist, writer and founder of Stories and Tapestries in Wood and Pet Portraits in Wood, Colony also worked at her alma mater, the Rudolf Steiner School, from 1977-1991. A devoted member of the Oratorio Society of New York for 42 years, Colony is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Robert V. Santangelo Jr., her adoring daughter Bronwen O'Keefe, stepson Rocco V. Santangelo III (deceased), son-in-law Tim O'Keefe, granddaughters Grace and Callan, sisters Shannon Elliott and Amy Andersen, brothers Chris Elliott and Robert Elliott. Jr., and lifelong friends Rallou, Robin and Marion. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could have asked for. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Oratorio Society of New York or Cathedral of the Pines in New Hampshire.





