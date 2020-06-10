Comi Zervalis Neuburg
1957 - 2020
Comi Zervalis Neuburg, age 62, passed away 6/6/2020. She was born 11/18/1957, in Amityville, NY, to Florence Boratos Hatzis and Peter C. Zervalis. She married Ethan Edward Neuburg 1/6/1987. Comi graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a Bachelor of Arts in 1979. She had a career in journalism and public relations before becoming a full time mother and homemaker. She had a passion for writing and had been working on various novels and screenplays. Comi also was a manager/business partner with her composer husband and musician son. She loved the outdoors, and was an avid swimmer. Unconditionally empathetic, she genuinely cared about everyone and everything. She was cute and funny and had a winning smile. She died at home from cancer related complications. She is survived by her husband, Ethan Neuburg and son, Nicholas Keon Neuburg. The family requests donations in her name to Catholic Hospice.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
