Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance A McAleer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2019

Constance "Connie" A. McAleer, age 68, passed away surrounded by love and faith on December 7, 2019. She had the strength and courage to find her way home to the Lord. She was the eldest daughter of the late Babe and Betty Mazaros. Amazingly loving and strong single mom to Stepfanie (Jeremy) Epperley and Shane (Miranda) McAleer; adoringly proud Grandma to Skyler Lee. Dearest sister to Gary (Fran) (Joyce, deceased) Mazaros, Craig (Toni) Mazaros, Glen (Linda) Mazaros, Claudia (deceased), little sister and best friend Gale (Eddie, deceased) Luther. An aunt and great aunt to many. She will be missed dearly by family and her many friends. The family will honor Connie at a memorial service held at The Vineyard Church, 6735 York Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44130 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service to greet family and friends. Constance "Connie" A. McAleer, age 68, passed away surrounded by love and faith on December 7, 2019. She had the strength and courage to find her way home to the Lord. She was the eldest daughter of the late Babe and Betty Mazaros. Amazingly loving and strong single mom to Stepfanie (Jeremy) Epperley and Shane (Miranda) McAleer; adoringly proud Grandma to Skyler Lee. Dearest sister to Gary (Fran) (Joyce, deceased) Mazaros, Craig (Toni) Mazaros, Glen (Linda) Mazaros, Claudia (deceased), little sister and best friend Gale (Eddie, deceased) Luther. An aunt and great aunt to many. She will be missed dearly by family and her many friends. The family will honor Connie at a memorial service held at The Vineyard Church, 6735 York Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44130 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service to greet family and friends. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close