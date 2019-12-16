1951 - 2019
Constance "Connie" A. McAleer, age 68, passed away surrounded by love and faith on December 7, 2019. She had the strength and courage to find her way home to the Lord. She was the eldest daughter of the late Babe and Betty Mazaros. Amazingly loving and strong single mom to Stepfanie (Jeremy) Epperley and Shane (Miranda) McAleer; adoringly proud Grandma to Skyler Lee. Dearest sister to Gary (Fran) (Joyce, deceased) Mazaros, Craig (Toni) Mazaros, Glen (Linda) Mazaros, Claudia (deceased), little sister and best friend Gale (Eddie, deceased) Luther. An aunt and great aunt to many. She will be missed dearly by family and her many friends. The family will honor Connie at a memorial service held at The Vineyard Church, 6735 York Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44130 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service to greet family and friends.
Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019