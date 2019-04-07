ELLISON--Constance L., (nee Lewis), on March 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Janet Ellison Pearsall (Keith), Wayne Ellison (Elizabeth), and Robert Ellison (Miriam). Cherished grandmother of Leora, Jonathan, Christopher, and the late Deborah. She graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from City College of New York in 1953. Funeral services were held privately.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019