ARANOSIAN--Constance F. (Alperin), died June 9, 2020, in Glastonbury, CT. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Aranosian, three children and two grandchildren. Connie and Richard founded the respected CARA Antiques, specializing in antique European pottery.





