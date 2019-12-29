SULLIVAN--Constance. (nee Heide), 98 of Tequesta, FL and Rumson, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 18, 2019. Connie was born on June 16, 1921 in New York City to the late Herman L. and Gertrude (Amend) Heide. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ed; brothers Msgr. Herman L. Heide and Padre Pablo Maria O.C.S.O.; and sisters, Genevieve McCrossin, Sister Muriel Heide, RSCJ, Dorothy Hynes, Gertrude Heide, and Anne Louise Quigley. She will be remembered as a devoted mother by her children and their spouses: Kevin (Lisa), Gregory (Patricia), Laura (Shaw) McCutcheon, Janet (Larry) Watson, Joan (Larry) Lynch, Megan (Robert) Blum, and Mark (Nancy). She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Kane; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ at 10:30am on Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Connie would appreciate a donation to De La Salle Hall, 810 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738 or Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Please visit Connie's memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019