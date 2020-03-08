SWAIN--Constance Buttenheim, of Sarasota, FL died on March 4, 2020 at the age of 100. Connie was born on January 27, 1920 in Yonkers, NY; one of six children of Edgar J. and Marian V. Buttenheim. She graduated from Vassar College in 1941. In 1946, she married William Hall Swain; they moved to Sarasota in 1958 and lived on Siesta Key for more than 50 years. Bill died in 2011. She leaves four children: Douglas (Lincoln, MA), Rexford (Washington, CT), Kathryn (Sarasota, FL), and Jeffrey (Tallahassee, FL); six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to being generous in love and patience with her own children, she was best of friends all her life with her brothers and sisters, and a beloved aunt to their many children.



