TYSEN--Constance L., of New York City died peacefully at home June 9th. Born January 23rd, 1923 graduated from Westover School and Bryn Mawr College. Married John C. Tysen who predeceased her in 1972 and after honing her skills as a realtor, she became a co-founder of Stribling & Associates. She is the mother of Anne Summers of London and Lisa Lindblad of New York City.





