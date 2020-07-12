1/1
CONSTANTIN BODEN
BODEN--Constantin R. Constantin R. Boden passed away on July 5, 2020 at age 84. From New York City, and formerly Boston, MA. Born in 1936 in Berlin, Germany, he graduated from Dartmouth in 1957 and from Harvard Business School in 1961. He enjoyed a long and successful career in banking and finance. He was also an avid sailor, golfer, and lover of music. A devoted husband, beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Petra Peters, son Hans Boden, three sisters, and five grandchildren. Service will be held in Berlin.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
