MAVROYANNIS--Constantine ("Connie"). It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Constantine ("Connie") Mavroyannis, loving and devoted husband of Patricia, father of Maria and Irene, and grandfather of Christopher. Connie was an exceptional man - a successful career theoretical physicist, loving husband, father and grandfather who appreciated life and valued giving back. Connie passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 92, surrounded by his family. We will love and miss him forever. www.riverdalefuneralhome.com/obituary/constantine- mavroyannis. Reposing January 23rd, 5-8pm at John Krtil Funeral Home, 1297 1st Avenue, NY. Funeral service on January 24th at 11am at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 337 E 74th St., New York. Entombment at Ferncliff Cemetary, Hartsdale, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020