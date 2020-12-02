1/
CONSUELO JUDSON
JUDSON--Consuelo "Mimi" Russell, of New York City, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Mimi was one of four daughters of Lt. Edwin F. Russell (former US Naval Ambassador and Newspaper Publisher) and Lady Sarah Consuelo Vanderbilt Spencer-Churchill (daughter of the 10th Duke of Marlborough). Born August 27, 1946 in New York City, Mimi spent her childhood in the city, Locust Valley and Southampton, NY. As a young independent woman, Mimi became a fashion model for the Ford Modeling Agency, she then went on to establish her own clothing boutique on Madison Avenue showcasing up-and-coming designers, and ultimately founded her interior design firm, Mimi Russell Inc., Designing properties throughout New York and Southampton, her most notable works were the redesigns of The American Stanhope Hotel and The Mark Hotel. She will be remembered as a confident, beautiful, vivacious, and charismatic woman. A true force-of-personality who loved her family and friends. She is survived by her three sons, Alexander Judson, Nicholas Judson and Ian Judson; five grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick, William Oliver, Samantha and Charlotte; two sisters; Serena Balfour of London and Jacqueline Williams of New York City; six nephews and three nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Alexandra Birch and her parents.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
