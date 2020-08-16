CORA THOMASES

THOMASES--Cora, passed away on July 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, Noah and Hannah, and brothers Abbott and Forrest Meader, Jr. Cora was born on September 9, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY to Forrest and Marian Meader. She attended the Berkeley Carroll School and graduated from Ithaca College. She dedicated 17 years to the Red Oaks School in Morristown, NJ, serving as Communications Director for over a decade. Cherished by all who knew her, Cora will be remembered for her enduring wit, warmth, and imagination. As a devoted student of life, she considered books and conversation to be the ultimate gifts in which to find wonder and meaning. Above all else, Cora made a beautiful home for her children that overflowed with wild love and vitality. Mom, we will all carry you in our hearts and throughout our lives with abiding love.





