GWALTNEY--Corbin. On Monday, July 29, 2019, the pioneering editor and founder of The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Chronicle of Philanthropy died at his home in Potomac, MD, at the age of 97. Born in Baltimore, MD, he obtained a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1943 and then served in the U.S. Army in WWII. Beloved husband of Pamela Gwaltney, the late Jean (nee Wyckoff) and the late Doris Jean (nee Kell); devoted father of Jean (husband, Robert Lyford), Margaret (partner, Charles Simmons), and Thomas (wife, Anne) with Doris Jean. Also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Memorial service will be held at a future date with private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions in the name of Corbin Gwaltney may be made to Johns Hopkins University, Krieger School Hopkins Fund www.giving.jhu.edu or Baltimore City College www.baltimorecitycollege.us Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019