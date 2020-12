KERZ--Corinne Clejan. 17 March 1960 to 1 December 2015: It's been five years since your departure yet you continue to be missed with unabated and poignant sorrow. The memories of your beauty, love and wisdom are undiminished by the passage of time. You are sorely missed by your adoring husband, grieving family, and countless friends. The passage of time does not diminish the enormity of our loss!





