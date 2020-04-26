LOVE--Cornelia Spencer "Spencie", journalist and historian, died on March 15, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina. She was born in 1949 to James Spencer Love and Martha Eskridge Love. She is survived by two children, Daniel Epps and Margaret "Maggie" Epps; and by five grandchildren, Oscar, Gus, and Lewis Epps, and James and Samantha Heltman. Love's book, One Blood: The Death and Resurrection of Charles R. Drew (University of North Carolina Press, 1996) traces the life of a famous African-American surgeon, Dr. Charles Drew, developer of the blood bank. Love's book explores why the myth surrounding his death -- that he was denied a blood transfusion because of his race -- persisted. In the 1970s, Love worked to ease the transition to integrated public schools in North Carolina. Later she taught history at the University of Oregon and Duke University. Her mentor at Duke was the preeminent civil rights historian and author John Hope Franklin. She will be remembered as a champion of civil rights in America.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020