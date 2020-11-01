SEWELL--Cornelius Van Vorst Jr., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, in New York City, with his family by his side. He was born June 11, 1930 in Marseilles, France, the son of Cornelius Van Vorst Sewell of Rye, NY, and Margaret McLucas Sewell of Florence, SC. Cornelius was raised by his parents in Woodstock, NY until he left to attend the South Kent School, where he graduated in 1948. This school was close to his heart and he attended his class reunion every five years. After high school, he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Hobart College. He then moved to his new home of New York City and earned an M.B.A. from New York University. He was a financial analyst on Wall Street for his entire career. He spent most of his years at Argus Research Corporation, rising to the position of Vice President before retiring in 1999. On November 5, 1955, Cornelius was united in marriage with the former Ann Gates Stabins, a union that lasted 65 years. Cornelius and Ann loved traveling, especially on river cruises. But they were most passionate about jazz music. Starting in Denver in 1963, they spent many vacations at jazz parties across the country and on jazz cruises. They were dedicated to keeping jazz musicians busy after the arrival of The Beatles. Cornelius and Ann danced the night away to the music being played by the musicians that became their friends. Cornelius was always easily spotted on the dance floor. He was tall, looked good in formal wear, and his handlebar mustache made him quite the dashing dance partner. Cornelius also greatly enjoyed sports. His sons fondly remember the many hockey and lacrosse games that their father took them to, and he instilled in them his love of the New York Rangers and college lacrosse. They also cherish memories of wonderful summer vacations on Martha's Vineyard and year- round activities in Williamstown, MA. Cornelius is survived by his wife Ann, son Ethan V.V. Sewell (Mary Claire Helmer) of East Hamilton, NY, son Cornelius V.V. Sewell IV (Lisa Larkin Sewell) of Seattle, WA, and granddaughter Annabelle Larkin Sewell of Seattle, WA. There will be no public service or calling hours. Donations may be made in Cornelius' name to South Kent School, 40 Bulls Bridge Road, South Kent, CT 06785.





