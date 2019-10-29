LOS--Costas T. 1940-2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Christina, cherished and proud father of Maria and Nikos Notias and Stella and Salvador Paiz, adoring "Pappou" of Costas and Leo, loyal brother of Matheos and Leonidas, devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews, and dear friend to many, passed away unexpectedly at home in Westchester County on October 24, 2019. He was 79 years old. A true patriarch and gentleman in every sense, he will be profoundly missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him. Visitation will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Mill Road, New Rochelle, NY on Thursday, October 31 from 5-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, November 1 at 11am. Burial will follow at the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of New Rochelle or to Funsepa at www.funsepa.org
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 29, 2019