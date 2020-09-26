1/
CRAIG EATON
EATON--Craig, died at age 74 on September 23, 2020 in Langhorne, PA, where he lived since 1986. He grew up in Westfield, NJ and graduated from Rutgers University with highest honors. From 1972 to 2005 he specialized in the manufacture of flavors and fragrances at Colgate-Palmolive. In retirement, he subscribed to the Philadelphia Orchestra and he sang for 12 years in the Voices Chorale. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dr. Alice Eaton, and their sons Noah Eaton (partner Kim Jones) and John Eaton (partner Doug Cohen). Craig is also survived by Lily Eaton, the daughter of Noah and Kim. He is further survived by his brother Doug Eaton (wife Joanne Eaton). In 1969 Craig and his brother played 11 of the most storied golf courses in England and Scotland, and Craig scored 79 on the Old Course at St. Andrews. A memorial service will be held on September 29 at 11am at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Bucks County, PA.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
