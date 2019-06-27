NEWMAN--Craig A. We are deeply saddened at the passing on June 26, 2019 of our friend and colleague, Craig A. Newman. Craig was a litigation partner with Patterson Belknap from 2015 to 2019 and served as chair of the Firm's Privacy and Data Security practice. Craig was a nationally recognized leader in the field of cybersecurity law, known for his keen insight into the burgeoning field and a deep passion for his work. His career included more than twenty years as a law firm partner, as well as General Counsel roles at an international private equity firm and a major media consortium. Clients entrusted Craig with many of their most critical matters, including sensitive data security issues and data breach investigations. A former journalist, Craig was a prolific writer and frequent contributor to The New York Times, where he wrote about cutting-edge issues at the intersection of global business, law and cybersecurity. He also wrote for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Financial Times, among other publications. He also founded and led the Firm's highly regarded and widely read Data Security Law Blog. Craig was a graduate of University of Detroit School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. He received his M.A. from the University of Missouri, Columbia School of Journalism, and his B.A. from Arizona State University, where he served as a Trustee. A funeral service will be held at 1:15pm on Thursday, June 27 at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, NY. We are grateful to Craig for sharing the final years of his remarkable career with our Firm. He was a source of wisdom, warmth and humor, and will be missed. We join his many friends in sending our deepest condolences to his wife, Susan and his children, Rachel and Jonathan. All of us at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP.



