Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Ira Kaufman Chapel 18325 W. Nine Mile Road Southfield , MI 48075 (248)-569-0020 Funeral service 1:15 PM Westchester Reform Temple 255 Mamaroneck Road Scarsdale , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWMAN--Craig A., Age 61, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 26, 2019, after a valiant ten-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Born in Detroit on June 29, 1957, to Ruth Newman and the late Norman Newman, Craig was a resident of Scarsdale, NY. He was a graduate of the Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University, where he served on its National Board of Advisors, and was an honors graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law, where he was Editor- in-Chief of the Law Review and a Burton Scholar. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Philip Pratt, Chief United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan. He received his M.A. from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Craig was a litigation partner with Patterson Belknap and became a nationally recognized leader in the field of cybersecurity law, serving as the chair of the Firm's Privacy & Data Security practice. His career included more than twenty years as a law firm partner, as well as General Counsel roles at an international private equity firm and a major media consortium. A former journalist, Craig was a prolific writer and frequent contributor to The New York Times, where he wrote about cutting-edge issues at the intersection of global business, law, and cybersecurity. He also wrote for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Financial Times, among other publications. Craig was an avid athlete and a total gym rat, constantly finding new challenges through marathons, long-distance cycling, or lifting weights. He loved to play golf with the boys and was a closet Detroit Tigers fan. But the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susie, the love of his life and a source of strength and positivity, his children, Rachel and Jon, whom he adored above all else, sisters Randee Freedman and Carol Newman Ellis and brother- in-law Mitchell Lipton. Craig was a source of wisdom, warmth and humor, and one of the nicest people on the planet. His many friends will miss him dearly. The world has lost a gem and we are all heartbroken. Donations may be made in Craig's memory to Let's Win, an affiliate of The Lustgarten Foundation.



Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019

