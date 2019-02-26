Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAIG PRINCE. View Sign

PRINCE--Craig J., passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age 70. Beloved husband of Judy for 20 years. Cherished son of the late Norman and the late Harriett Prince. Devoted father of Lauren Prince. Dear brother of Bruce Prince (Stacy) and Edye Prince. Born in Jersey City in 1948. Craig was a jeweler working in New York City and took great pride in his work. He was very honest and cared about the quality of his work. As a young person he was active in the United Synagogue Youth and the Boy Scouts of America. He volunteered in the Israeli Army in 1968. He carried a unique respect for life and marched by the beat of his own drum. He will be remembered by his many close friends and family.



