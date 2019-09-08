RUSSELL--Craig R. We mourn the passing of Craig, 65, a caring, talented artist. A graduate of Pratt and Illinois State University, he received awards for his designs, including a New York Emmy at WNET13 (Nightworld, Nature). Craig volunteered with The Healing Circle; Manhattan Center for Living; and other healing activities. He was also active with Iyengar Yoga Institute, and VisualAIDS and its benefits. His incredible humor kept our summer houses and lives laughing for years. He is greatly missed. Matthew, Miles, Janey, Ken, Rosalind, Heidi, Barry, Larry.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019