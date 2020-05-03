KATZ--Curtis. Visionary New York real estate developer, Curtis Katz passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 93. A giant of a man, Curtis leaves a void so large it can never be filled. Born in the Bronx to immigrants Erna and Adolph Katz on September 11, 1926, Curtis was always encouraged to follow his dreams. After graduating from Christopher Columbus High School, Curtis then went on to enter college at the age of 16 receiving his undergraduate degree at City College in 1948. After college, Curtis earned his law degree from New York Law School in 1951. He served his country with distinction in World War II, as a military policeman, from September of 1944 until 1946 in post-war Japan. A pioneer of New York City real estate, Curtis spent seven decades in the industry, founding a real estate development and management company and becoming a trailblazer in the cooperative and condominium businesses. A passionate advocate of Israel, Curtis was also fluent in seven languages and a voracious reader. Curtis was truly a philanthropist, supporting numerous charities, including many based in Israel. Curtis was a Zionist who had a great love for the land of Israel and supported it in every way possible. Curtis is survived by two sons, Adam and Jason, daughters-in-law Diane and Judy, as well as eight grandchildren: David, Elana, Samuel, Noah, Benjamin, Jordan, Jacob and Joel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to FACES, Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures, at NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center.





