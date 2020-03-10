Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Lee Shingleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1979 - 2020

Curtis "Curt" Lee Shingleton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1st at the age of 40 in Los Angeles, California due to a cardiac arrest. A true renaissance man, Curt was a talented musician, writer and cook, an avid reader, a passionate animal rescue advocate, a true friend and a devoted husband. He lived in Arkansas, Oregon, Kansas, Missouri, Brooklyn, New York and San Francisco before putting down roots in Los Angeles. He was an organ and tissue donor so even in death he was able to help 125 people. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 11 years, Kyra Shingleton, his mother Fleda Sutherland and step-father Dr. Brad Sutherland, his father Larry Shingleton and his step-mother Mryl Ann Ransom, sister Rebecca Barnett and brother-in-law Brian Barnett, brother Thomas Donnelly and sister-in-law Marie Donnelly, step-brothers Lance Sutherland and Adam Sutherland, niece Mikayla Barnett, and nephews Jason Barnett, Sean Donnelly, Connor Donnelly and Colin Donnelly. He was predeceased by his twin brother Jason Shingleton. He is also survived by mother-in-law Valerie Vivian, and father-in-law Les Vivian. He is mourned by extended family, friends and colleagues whose lives he enriched in countless ways. Curt did not believe in traditional funerals or burials and as such there will be neither. He would want you to celebrate his life and honor his memory by playing a favorite album (preferably on vinyl), reading a favorite book, taking a shelter dog for a walk, or going on a spontaneous adventure. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Best Friends Animal Society (http://support.bestfriends.org/goto

Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

