DEDE--Cynthia Ann. Passing quietly, comfortably, and surrounded by family on March 3, 2020, was Cynthia Ann Dede, known to her friends as Cindy. Born June 11, 1935 in Utica, New York, to George and Gertrude McNally, Cindy is survived by her children, the four K's: Kevin, Kisten, Keith, and Kathleen, her loving companion Hirschel Kasper, her sister Carolyn Streitwieser, seven grandchildren, two nieces, and Hirsch's daughter, Daivia Kasper, who became her own. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in remembrance of Cynthia A. Dede to the Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main Street, Oberlin, Ohio 44074.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2020