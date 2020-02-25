Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA GINGOLD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GINGOLD--Cynthia Coral. Beloved wife of Stanley for 68 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd at JFK Hospital West Palm Beach. Cynthia graduated from Ohio State in 1946, received a Master's degree in Sociology in 1977, and was the owner of Coral Ley, an art dealership in NYC. Loving mother to Jeffrey Alan and Brett Roy, endearing grandmother to Jessica Anne. Devoted daughter to Frances Merin Goldberg and Jesse L. Goldberg and cherished mother-in-law to Donna Gentile Gingold and Andrea Baker. Cynthia had an exquisite beauty, which always brought soaring compliments. She was a dynamic individual spirit, possessing great intellect coupled with a razor wit. An analytical expert, she chose to forgo the business world for her family. Her taste and style were impeccable and truly unique; she was an inspiration and brought great happiness to everyone she encountered. Her appreciation and devotion to art, music, and theater was endless. Her effusiveness and critiques were always valid, as was her love of anything and everything New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to NY Public Library, Planned Parenthood, and PBS Channel 13.



GINGOLD--Cynthia Coral. Beloved wife of Stanley for 68 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd at JFK Hospital West Palm Beach. Cynthia graduated from Ohio State in 1946, received a Master's degree in Sociology in 1977, and was the owner of Coral Ley, an art dealership in NYC. Loving mother to Jeffrey Alan and Brett Roy, endearing grandmother to Jessica Anne. Devoted daughter to Frances Merin Goldberg and Jesse L. Goldberg and cherished mother-in-law to Donna Gentile Gingold and Andrea Baker. Cynthia had an exquisite beauty, which always brought soaring compliments. She was a dynamic individual spirit, possessing great intellect coupled with a razor wit. An analytical expert, she chose to forgo the business world for her family. Her taste and style were impeccable and truly unique; she was an inspiration and brought great happiness to everyone she encountered. Her appreciation and devotion to art, music, and theater was endless. Her effusiveness and critiques were always valid, as was her love of anything and everything New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to NY Public Library, Planned Parenthood, and PBS Channel 13. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close