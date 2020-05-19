1923 - 2020

Cynthia Mae Johnson Schwarz passed away on April 30, 2020 in Kingston, NY. Born in 1923 in Los Angeles, Cynthia spent the first four years of her life in Claremont, CA, where her father, Burt W. Johnson (1890-1927), had a studio (the other was in Flushing, Queens, NY). Burt, who studied and taught at the New York City Art Students League, immortalized Cynthia and her brother Harvey in his bronze figure fountain The High Note in the Los Angeles Fine Arts Building. Burt's sculptor-sister Annetta was sister-in-law to the renowned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. After her father's untimely death in 1927, her mother, Ottilie Schmucker Johnson, moved them to Woodstock, NY, and then to NYC where Cynthia attended the Birch Wathen School on scholarship. During the Depression, they lived in Manhattan and Staten Island. Cynthia loved art, literature, music, and theater. For her B.A., she pursued creative writing and oil painting at Maryville College in Tennessee, completing it at the University of Iowa. She attended the Iowa Writer's Workshop for her M.A., but completed the degree at New York University owing to the onset of WWII. She married Wolfgang Schwarz in 1949, raised six children whom she encouraged in the arts, and painted in oils and watercolor. After her divorce, she lived in SoHo from 1976-1989. Back in the city she loved, Cynthia completed a Ph.D. in Aesthetics at NYU. The Metropolitan Museum was a favorite of hers. Later, she taught Freshman Writing for several semesters at Rutgers University in New Jersey.



In 1994, Cynthia moved to Kingston, NY. There she pursued her interest in writing, preparing a manuscript on the history of theatrical masks and a memoir on her father. During this time, while visiting family in London, she traveled with them to Paris, Florence, and Rome, where she saw her beloved Renaissance artworks. Cynthia was a life-long reader of The New York Times and especially appreciated the articles of Peter Baker. She was also a life-long Democrat. To everyone she met, she was kind, cheerful, and empathetic.



Cynthia is greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Amy, Casey, Darcy and her husband Lloyd Campbell, Priscilla and her husband Amit Ghosh, Lydia and her husband Alun Parker, and Emily, as well as grandchildren Tamsin and Sabrina Parker and Armand and Saskia Ghosh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store